Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

PBH opened at C$105.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. The company has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$115.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$125.02. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$100.41 and a 12-month high of C$137.75.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.38.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.