Primas (PST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

Primas (PST) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Primas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primas has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.00275816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001040 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.