PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,801.00

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $737,182.45 and $1,801.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 78% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.36 or 0.07071957 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.81 or 0.99891531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

