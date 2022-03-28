Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,399,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,759,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,044,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.72.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 294,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.