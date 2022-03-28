Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,164. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 294,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,697,644.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

