Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.24

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.24 and last traded at $116.75, with a volume of 56753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Get Progressive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.