Project Pai (PAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,065.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $7,065.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00080756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011021 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,798,189,790 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,098,989 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars.

