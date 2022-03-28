Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) PT Lowered to €76.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from €115.90 ($127.36) to €76.00 ($83.52) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prosus from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prosus from €122.00 ($134.07) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Thursday. Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prosus from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.40 ($49.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Shares of PROSY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,073,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,188. Prosus has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

