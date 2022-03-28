PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3991 per share. This is a boost from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PT Adaro Energy Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

