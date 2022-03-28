PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.49 Million

Brokerages forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) will report $146.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.93 million to $151.00 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $710.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.12 million to $741.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $878.80 million, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $910.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

PTCT stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $51.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.92.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

