Public Mint Price Hits $0.0810 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $112,565.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,306,550 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

