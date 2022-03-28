Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Tops $1.10 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.82 or 0.07129173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,431.70 or 1.00078986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046434 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

