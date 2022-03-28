Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 26.15 ($0.34), with a volume of 1943383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.01. The firm has a market cap of £130.39 million and a PE ratio of -8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)
See Also
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.