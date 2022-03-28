Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 26.15 ($0.34), with a volume of 1943383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.01. The firm has a market cap of £130.39 million and a PE ratio of -8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.