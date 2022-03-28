Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 137.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.65. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

