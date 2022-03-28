PUTinCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $804,678.86 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $804,678.86 and approximately $2,422.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,871.21 or 1.00061670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064672 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00022852 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001973 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

