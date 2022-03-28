Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Cut by Analyst

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.48 EPS.

AIZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

Shares of AIZ opened at $184.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 1 year low of $139.89 and a 1 year high of $184.83.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

