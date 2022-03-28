Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

NYSE MUR opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 240,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

