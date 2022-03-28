Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reduced by William Blair

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

TMUS stock opened at $124.29 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

