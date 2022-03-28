Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Oxford Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $9.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXM. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of OXM opened at $91.93 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

