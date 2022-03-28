Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EPD. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

EPD stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 45,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 70,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,309,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

