Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FWRG. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

