Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Issued By Truist Financial

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Post in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Post’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

NYSE:POST opened at $64.49 on Monday. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Post by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

