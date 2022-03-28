Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Adobe Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adobe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Griffin Securities analyst now forecasts that the software company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $431.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

