Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AMGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research note issued on Friday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $11.49 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.88.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,928,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,425,000 after acquiring an additional 92,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,505,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,614,000 after acquiring an additional 90,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

