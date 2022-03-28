Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Gambling.com Group Ltd Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Gambling.com Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 23.57%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GAMB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

