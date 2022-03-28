Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $55.34 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

