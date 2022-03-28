Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASH. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $98.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.00. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 10,111.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,692,000 after buying an additional 1,467,677 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 136,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

