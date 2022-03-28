Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Reduced by Analyst

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $21.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,856,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,071,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,968,000 after acquiring an additional 238,398 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

