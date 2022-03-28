Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Increased by Analyst

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $77.81 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

