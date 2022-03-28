Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$219.23.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$161.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$168.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$203.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$145.70 and a 52-week high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

