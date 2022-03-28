Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valvoline in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.
NYSE VVV opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.
Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
