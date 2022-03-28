Qcash Market Capitalization Achieves $64.75 Million (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $64.75 million and $370.77 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.63 or 0.07090385 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.67 or 1.00117034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047169 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

