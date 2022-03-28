Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International stock opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Monday. Quadrise Fuels International has a one year low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 26.37 and a quick ratio of 25.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.67. The firm has a market cap of £21.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

