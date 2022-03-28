Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of Quadrise Fuels International stock opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Monday. Quadrise Fuels International has a one year low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 26.37 and a quick ratio of 25.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.67. The firm has a market cap of £21.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.
Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile (Get Rating)
