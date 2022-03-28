Quant Reaches Market Cap of $1.83 Billion (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $37.19 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $151.36 or 0.00322504 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005049 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.44 or 0.01262328 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002989 BTC.

The ChampCoin (TCC) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

