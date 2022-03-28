Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy Sells 3,266 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.59. 78,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,250. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Quanterix by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 975,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

