QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,066,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 8,016,792 shares.The stock last traded at $18.80 and had previously closed at $17.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 9.17.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 14,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $257,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $1,071,497.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 919,777 shares of company stock worth $15,680,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

