Quark (QRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.96 Million

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Quark has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $53,117.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,893,473 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

