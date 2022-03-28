Radio Caca Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105.78 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $648.18 million and approximately $105.78 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 60.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.16 or 0.07082826 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,385.20 or 0.99942099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 301,248,574,773 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

