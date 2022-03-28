RAI Finance (SOFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $976,167.00

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $34.30 million and $976,167.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.99 or 0.07087562 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,639.41 or 0.99866261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00047758 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

