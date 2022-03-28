Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 1,834 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,272 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $303.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.73. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $231.10 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.