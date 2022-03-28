Raymond James Increases SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $57.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.77 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,982,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after buying an additional 1,042,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

