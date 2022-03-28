Raymond James Raises Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $22.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.45. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.37.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

