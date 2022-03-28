Raze Network Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $550,073.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.30 or 0.07110808 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00057828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,875.40 or 0.99824840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

