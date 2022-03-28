Realio Network (RIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $1.55 million and $223,695.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.95 or 0.07082813 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.60 or 1.00045471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.