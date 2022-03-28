Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

3/10/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,497. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.53.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -29.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

