Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) in the last few weeks:
- 3/26/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “
- 3/10/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,497. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.53.
CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.