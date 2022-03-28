Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hannover Rück (HNR1)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hannover Rück (FRA: HNR1):

3/18/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €175.00 ($192.31) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/17/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €180.00 ($197.80) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/16/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €160.00 ($175.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/11/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €190.00 ($208.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/11/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €197.00 ($216.48) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/10/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €205.00 ($225.27) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/10/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €210.00 ($230.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €145.70 ($160.11) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/10/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €191.00 ($209.89) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/10/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €220.00 ($241.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/9/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €205.00 ($225.27) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/8/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €200.00 ($219.78) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/7/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €210.00 ($230.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €197.00 ($216.48) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €145.70 ($160.11) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €205.00 ($225.27) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €198.00 ($217.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €198.00 ($217.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €150.70 ($165.60) on Monday. Hannover Rück SE has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($127.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €163.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €161.44.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

