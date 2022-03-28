Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Integra Resources (ITRG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT: ITRG) recently:

3/22/2022 – Integra Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company's principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. "

3/16/2022 – Integra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2022 – Integra Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Integra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/8/2022 – Integra Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Integra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/1/2022 – Integra Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Integra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/16/2022 – Integra Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Integra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/15/2022 – Integra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$7.00 to C$4.00.

2/10/2022 – Integra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$6.75.

2/9/2022 – Integra Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Integra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Integra Resources stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

