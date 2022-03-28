RED 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39,955.00 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. RED has a market capitalization of $613,271.64 and approximately $39,955.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.00278654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001472 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001376 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

