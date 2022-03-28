Redd (RDD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $498,877.00

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,543.19 or 1.00103689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00063580 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00022494 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001950 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011554 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

