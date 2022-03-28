Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) PT Lowered to GBX 880

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 910 ($11.98) to GBX 880 ($11.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 809 ($10.65) to GBX 801 ($10.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.72) to GBX 710 ($9.35) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.00.

Shares of Redrow stock remained flat at $$8.55 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. Redrow has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

